Better realization drives TVS Motor’s December quarter2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:02 PM IST
- With input costs easing, gross margin expanded by 63 basis points (bps) sequentially in the December quarter (Q3FY23). One basis point is 0.01%. Further, Ebitda margin was steady at 10.1%.
Over the last one year, TVS Motor Co. Ltd’s shares have put up a stellar show, rising by about 60%. One factor that has helped investor sentiment is that it has been able to maintain its profit margin for the past few quarters amid cost pressures. With input costs easing, gross margin expanded by 63 basis points (bps) sequentially in the December quarter (Q3FY23). One basis point is 0.01%. Further, Ebitda margin was steady at 10.1%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×