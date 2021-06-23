Rising realizations and firm iron ore demand meant that NMDC Ltd, the country’s largest iron ore producer, reported its best ever quarterly performance in Q4FY21.

Sales volumes in the March quarter grew a strong 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 19% sequentially to 11.1 million tonnes (mt), on the back of rising steel production. Rising international iron ore prices also helped keep a check on cheap imports. On the other hand, firm international prices helped export volumes, which rose 23% y-o-y to 0.82 mt.

The average basic domestic price of iron ore fines and lumps rose by 20-29% sequentially to ₹4,117-5,825 per tonne in Q4. This helped it clock an average sales realization of ₹6,138 a tonne, up 32% sequentially in Q4, suggested the NMDC presentation.

Not surprising the company posted strong revenue growth of 57% sequentially. Rising iron ore prices pushed up Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) per tonne to ₹3,825, as per analysts’ calculations (up 28% sequentially).

View Full Image Satish Kumar/Mint





Net profits thereby surged 35% sequentially despite rising royalty on mined iron ore.

On the flip side, the amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, came into effect during Q4. Government companies or corporations whose mining lease has been extended after the commencement of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015, are to pay 150% of the royalty payable. In other words, NMDC will be required to pay a 22.5% royalty against 15% earlier, on iron ore volumes from all mines, except for the Kumaraswamy mine (annual capacity 7 mt) in Chhattisgarh. The same had resulted in an additional expenditure of ₹149 crore during Q4 and expenditure will be higher moving ahead.

Though rising royalty is a dampener, firm realization prospects will help mitigate the impact of rising costs at least in the near term.

International iron ore prices that were at close to $180 a tonne (ex China) at the end of the March quarter have now crossed $210 a tonne levels.

NMDC continues to hike prices. The company’s per-tonne lump ore and fines prices are at ₹7,650 and ₹6,560, respectively, significantly higher than the March quarter average of ₹5,825 and ₹4,711, respectively.

On volumes, the resumption of operations at Donimalai mines in Karnataka (in February) is good news for the company.

Analysts also remain positive on the company looking at the expected commissioning of its steel plant during the second half of FY22 and the demerger of the steel plant leading to value unlocking. The company’s handsome dividend yield of close to 5% is an added advantage.

