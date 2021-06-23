Better realizations provide NMDC solace amid rising royalty charges

On the flip side, the amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, came into effect during Q4. Government companies or corporations whose mining lease has been extended after the commencement of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015, are to pay 150% of the royalty payable. In other words, NMDC will be required to pay a 22.5% royalty against 15% earlier, on iron ore volumes from all mines, except for the Kumaraswamy mine (annual capacity 7 mt) in Chhattisgarh. The same had resulted in an additional expenditure of ₹149 crore during Q4 and expenditure will be higher moving ahead.

