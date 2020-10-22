Better-than-expected volumes growth brightens Asian Paints’ Q2 earnings

MUMBAI: Asian Paints Ltd on Thursday reported double-digit volume growth in the decorative segment, beating expectations of low-single digit rise. Improvement in volumes continues to be driven by rural demand and economy products such as putty, analysts said. Analysts estimate volume growth to be in the range of 12-13% year-on-year (y-o-y). However, volume growth excluding putty, is what analysts would want to know from the management in the earnings conference call, scheduled for later today.

Business improved in other segments, in the home improvement category – the kitchen and bath fittings.

Analysts attribute the improvement in demand for home décor and related products to the festival season. Tile maker Kajaria Ceramics Ltd also saw recovery in sales in the September quarter. Similarly, cement major Ultratech Cement Ltd saw a 7% y-o-y spike in its sales volumes.

Meanwhile, Asian Paints’ gross margins on a standalone and consolidated basis expanded around 200 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Tight cost rationalisation aided its Ebidta margin expansion. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

"Profitability across businesses was well supported by a better product mix, the stable raw material prices, favourable foreign exchange rate and the large number of cost optimization measures put in place by the management," the company said.

On a consolidated basis, net profit was flat year-on-year at ₹830.37 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations rose around 6% to ₹5,350.23 crore in the September quarter.

It should be noted that shares of Asian Paints recently hit a 52-week high of ₹2,118 on the NSE. In spite of a bunch of positives in the results, the stock corrected shortly after the earnings were announced and ended Thursday’s session at ₹2,104, down around a percent.

On the valuations front, the stock trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 59 times. Asian Paints is the most expensive listed Indian paint stock. Expensive valuations amid lack of fresh upside trigger may have prompted investors to book profits in the stock, analyst said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via