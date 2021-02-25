Better  working  capital  aids  new capex plans, financials of home décor firms

Better working capital aids new capex plans, financials of home décor firms2 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Improvement in working capital has helped firms focus on their balance sheets and expanding capacity
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Improvement in working capital has helped firms focus on their balance sheets and expanding capacity
Key listed companies in the home décor sector posted robust earnings in the December quarter. Leading manufacturers of tiles, pipes and plywood saw double-digit volume growth in Q3 FY21. The sharp expansion in operating margins were largely aided by cost rationalization measures.
However, analysts say, a key takeaway for investors from the December quarter earnings of these companies is the improvement in their working capital.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.