Beyond base effect, life insurers may see a modest FY22

Then there is the impact of the second wave on business. While life insurers have managed to recover the business lost due to the pandemic in the first few months of 2020, the second wave comes with disruptions again. While analysts expect growth rates to be healthy, concerns over the second wave’s impact remain. “Growth could have been 10-20% higher if not for lockdowns and weakness is likely to persist in May even as base-effect will be favourable," wrote those at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a note.