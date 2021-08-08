Beyond cyclical tractor push, M&M must show more to cheer investors

That leaves us with the auto segment. Automobiles have hit a bump in Q1 after a steady recovery of two quarters. Sales here were down 20% sequentially. However, new launches have improved the firm’s prospects. The response to M&M’s sport utility vehicle (SUV) brands such as Thar, Bolero and XUV300 have been encouraging, analysts said. The launch of another new SUV could perk up this segment more. “We expect the auto business to take over the growth mantle from tractors, although deterioration in the mix would result in a lower EPS (earnings per share) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 18% over FY21-23 from 24% earlier," the Motilal Oswal report said.