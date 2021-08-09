Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Beyond dented loan book, BoB’s profitability outlook is upbeat

Beyond dented loan book, BoB’s profitability outlook is upbeat

Premium
Even so, the sharp increase of 38% year-on-year in gold loans could be a matter of concern
3 min read . 10:56 PM IST Aparna Iyer

  • The bank is hopeful that corporate loans would show a decent growth in the current financial year
  • Retail and SME loans showed robust growth in Q1, which augurs well for the FY22 growth outlook

Shares of public sector banks have been climbing since April despite the second covid wave on hopes that lenders are poised to capture the next corporate loan growth cycle as legacy bad loans decline.

Shares of public sector banks have been climbing since April despite the second covid wave on hopes that lenders are poised to capture the next corporate loan growth cycle as legacy bad loans decline.

Bank of Baroda’s June quarter (Q1FY22) metrics ticked most of these boxes with a healthy operating performance and an asset quality devoid of nasty surprises.

Bank of Baroda’s June quarter (Q1FY22) metrics ticked most of these boxes with a healthy operating performance and an asset quality devoid of nasty surprises.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, the sharp contraction in its corporate loan book that led to a near 3% contraction in its overall domestic loan book was enough to worry investors. The 2% fall in the lender’s shares on Monday reflect this worry.

View Full Image
Not out of the woods
Click on the image to enlarge

The lender’s corporate loan book dropped a massive 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) and was down 11.5% sequentially. The lender let go of low-yielding corporate loans, the main driver behind this fall. The bank is hopeful that corporate loans would show a decent growth in the current financial year and sees growth opportunities in roads, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors.

Retail and small business loans showed robust growth for the June quarter, which augurs well for the bank’s full year growth outlook.

Even so, the sharp increase of 38% y-o-y in gold loans could be a matter of concern.

The bank’s weak spot in growth was corporate loans, but its biggest strength in asset quality resilience also comes from the same segment. An upbeat outlook on asset quality rode on the minimal corporate slippages during the quarter.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why pharma API is the flavour of the season

Premium

Paytm to expand its ESOP pool before IPO

Premium

India’s Covid deaths several times official estimates: survey

Premium

Listed realtors are raising prices but don’t confuse th ...

“The high share of corporate loans, which has been resilient to covid, is aiding the bank, leading to lower headline slippages," pointed out analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

That said, fresh slippages remained elevated at 5,129 crore for the bank, and retail and small business accounted for most of this. Indeed, the second wave has adversely affected individual borrowers and small and medium enterprises, which showed on Bank of Baroda’s balance sheet too.

What works for the bank is its low share of retail loans in the overall book, which is dominated by loans to large companies. Therefore, analysts expect the bank’s slippages to remain under control and incremental provisions to remain modest as well. As such, the bank’s provision coverage ratio is at a high 83%.

In a nutshell, Bank of Baroda’s profitability is poised to improve from here on, notwithstanding the pandemic. For the June quarter, the public sector lender swung to profit after reporting a net loss in the previous one, helped by a healthy growth in core interest income and a reduction in provisions.

Net interest income grew by 11% sequentially and showed a larger growth of 16% y-o-y mainly on low base. Improvement in net interest margin and healthy recoveries buoyed core income even as the loan book contracted.

However, investors need to note that the bank’s restructured loan pile has increased and is now roughly 25,000 crore or 3.2% of the book. As such, the gross bad loan pile at 8.9% of the loan book is not small. Another potential infection wave that may trigger lockdowns poses a key risk to its small and medium enterprises (SME) loans.

While analysts are hopeful that slippages from both the retail and SME may normalize, the trend here needs to be watched.

Until then, the underperformance of the bank’s shares vis-à-vis its public sector peers such as State Bank of India does leave room for an upside

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!