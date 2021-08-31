Beyond illusion of base effect, Q1 GDP shows pain but also hope

To be sure, the second wave didn’t bruise the economy like the first one did because restrictions were mild. To that extent, the growth metrics do have a silver lining. Analysts believe that as restrictions have begun to ease, the economy will hit its old stride in recovery. In fact, some such as Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Securities (India) Pvt Ltd that the first quarter metrics warrant an upward revision in GDP growth expectations. “For the full year FY21-22, we revise up our GDP forecast, and now expect the economy to grow by 10.2% in FY21-22, modestly higher than the RBI’s 9.5% projection and our previous forecast of 9.2%," he wrote in a note. There are reasons for optimism. High frequency data in July and August suggest that the pace of recovery is picking up. From electricity consumption to mobility, most metrics have shown a pick-up. Another source of comfort from the first quarter GDP data itself is the fact that power consumption is now above pre-pandemic level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}