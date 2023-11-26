Bharat Dynamics needs to step up its execution game
Summary
- Worries about delayed execution have eased to an extent but the Israel war could delay supply of components for a key project
Defence stocks grabbed attention on Friday thanks to reports that the Defence Acquisitions Council is expected to give preliminary approval for three crucial projects amounting to Rs1.4 trillion at the end of this month. Bharat Dynamics Ltd’s shares closed 5% up. In any case, its prospects are on a better footing now. Worries about delayed execution despite a strong order book appear to have eased to an extent.