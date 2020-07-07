Bharat Dynamics rockets 79% in a month, but valuations turn pricey

Mumbai: Bharat Dynamics Ltd has been on a roll on the bourses. The stock jumped 30% in July and over 79% in the past one month on expectation of better results. On that count, the company did not disappoint. But the sharp jump prices-in most positives, even the likely bulging order book in the coming year.

Mumbai: Bharat Dynamics Ltd has been on a roll on the bourses. The stock jumped 30% in July and over 79% in the past one month on expectation of better results. On that count, the company did not disappoint. But the sharp jump prices-in most positives, even the likely bulging order book in the coming year.

Of course, the Q4 execution was good with a decent revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating profits. Analysts had factored in the revenue growth, but the operating-mix helped expand margins, and turned out to be far better than what the Street had expected.

Of course, the Q4 execution was good with a decent revenue growth and a sharp improvement in operating profits. Analysts had factored in the revenue growth, but the operating-mix helped expand margins, and turned out to be far better than what the Street had expected. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Even so, the 64% year-on-year Q4 revenue growth was remarkable. It highlights the fact that the company has been able to hasten its execution and deliveries in Q4. Analysts said this has made up for deferred sales of the Akash missile project.

Besides, operating dynamics improved this past quarter. The gross margin expanded as well, while operating leverage kicked in due to the greater proportion of high-margin sales.

Of course, the key for the coming year will be execution. Covid-19 has already disrupted some of its operations. Hence, revenue and profit growth is expected to dip this year. In addition, the order book has been flat at the end FY20 at about ₹7,400 crore. As such, the executable order book has shrunk.

Growth over the next few years, though, could be driven by new orders. The management expects strong order-book growth this year and the net, especially new orders from the Akash missile program, among others. Analysts at Phillip Capital reckon the order book could expand by about ₹20000 crore in the coming two years.

“In contrast to a bulging orderbook, over this period we expect BDL to continue to deliver uninspiring results (earnings to decline 8% over FY20-22) on a weak executable orderbook," said analyst at Phillip Capital in a note to clients.

Besides, given that the public-sector company has a large government holding, the overhang of divestment remains.

The recent jump in the stock price has seen its valuations turn quite expensive at about 16 times its past twelve-month earnings. With a dip expected in earnings in the next two years, it also implies that forward-valuations is much higher.

Topics Bharat Dynamics