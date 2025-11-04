Bharat Electronics is soaring. Can its earnings keep up with the valuation?

In the near term, BEL’s earnings growth will be driven primarily by execution of its existing defence projects. The company has clear delivery schedules for most of FY26, which provides good revenue visibility. BEL plans to spend about ₹1,000 crore in FY26 on capacity and technology upgrades, with close to 90% of this directed towards defence. Plus, it is building a new integration facility in Andhra Pradesh for a planned investment of around ₹1,400 crore spread over three to four years.