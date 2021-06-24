Bharat Electronics ends FY21 on a strong note; stock hits new high

Not only are BEL’s last year’s numbers strong but the company’s guidance for financial year 2022 (FY22) is encouraging as well. For FY22, BEL intends to clock a revenue growth of 15-17% and its order inflows guidance stands at ₹15000-17000 crore. “It is banking on a combination of (1) healthy ordering for weapon systems, (2) increasing relevance of electronic warfare systems and (3) opening up of the naval air force equipment market on the back of BEL’s efforts in indigenization and (4) support from non-defense areas," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 23 June.

