Bharat Electronics needs booster shot of order inflow pick-up
SummaryWhile announcing the December quarter earnings, BEL’s management retained its order inflow guidance for the financial year even as the momentum had been rather muted until then.
Investors in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) stock are tracking whether it will meet its FY25 order inflow guidance of ₹25,000 crore. Last week, the public sector defence company said it secured additional orders worth ₹577 crore, bringing the total order inflows in FY25 so far to nearly ₹14,000 crore.