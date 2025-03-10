Bharat Electronics needs booster shot of order inflow pick-up

Big orders next year

For FY26, the company expects to receive two big-ticket orders, QRSAM (quick reaction surface-to-air missile) for the air force and MRSAM (medium-range surface-to-air missile) for the next-generation warships for the navy. The two orders are collectively worth over ₹40,000 crore to be executed over 4-5 years. The management said all the negotiations have been completed and the orders are in the contract finalization stage. These orders would also have a higher level of localization with the government’s thrust on defence indigenization, although BEL may have to pass on most of the cost savings to the buyers.