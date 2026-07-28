Bharat Electronics Q1 sends mixed signals; prospects intact

Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL) June quarter (Q1FY27) results displayed a sharp divergence in revenue and earnings performance. Revenue grew by an impressive 25% year-on-year to ₹5,533 crore, reflecting strong execution, but Ebitda margin contracted 297 basis points (bps) to 25.1% due to surge in raw material costs.
Thus, Ebitda grew at a comparatively slower pace of 12%. So, while Q1FY27 revenue growth was higher than FY27 guidance of 15%, Ebitda margin was well short of 28%-plus guidance.
The management said in the earnings call that material costs can vary significantly on a quarterly basis, while maintaining FY27 margin guidance. The state-owned defence-focussed electronics products manufacturer had beaten its FY26 guidance of 15% revenue growth and 28%-plus Ebitda margin, clocking 16% growth and 29% margin.