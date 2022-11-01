Bharat Electronics’ Q2 was decent; path to growth has many levers

Apart from the defence sector, the company is also focusing on expanding the non-defence segment of its business. BEL received letter of intent from Triton Electric Vehicle India Pvt Ltd for supply of battery packs. This is worth ₹8,100 crore and analysts at Jefferies estimate that this could add upwards of 10% to their FY24E-25E revenue estimates for BEL if it’s converted into an order to be executed over 24 months by end FY23E.