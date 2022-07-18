Bharat Electronics shines on execution; diversification key

Bharat Electronics Ltd’s robust execution of orders in the June quarter (Q1FY23) has set the tone for this financial year. The company can be expected to achieve its FY23 revenue growth guidance of 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) comfortably
In Q1, standalone revenue increased by as much as 90.4% y-o-y to ₹3,112.8 crore, beating estimates. Apart from strong execution, the low base of last year’s Q1 and revenue spillover from FY22 aided revenue growth this time. The three-year revenue compound annual growth rate for Q1 is 14%.
Gross profit margin is in recovery mode after bottoming out in Q3FY22. The measure was flat sequentially at 41.8% in Q4FY22 and 41.9% in Q1FY23. Gross margin expanded by 30 basis points y-o-y. Ebitda margin rose by a whopping 12.6 percentage points y-o-y to 16.5% helped by a lower base.
Investors are not complaining. Bharat Electronics’ shares scaled a 52-week high of ₹260.80 apiece on Monday on NSE. What’s more, analysts see further upsides on account of the strong order backlog and expectation that the order inflow will remain firm. Order book to sales ratio at 3.3 times trailing twelve-month revenue is comforting. The order inflow was subdued in Q1 with the order book as on June end at ₹55,333 crore, down from ₹57,570 crore at the end of March. However, analysts are not losing sleep over this yet.
“Given the underlying trend in defence spending and the projects in the pipeline to be ordered, we do not see risks for Bharat Electronics garnering about ₹1.1 trillion of defence orders over the next five years," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 17 July.
Even so, one of the risks for the stock is that the defence market is monopolistic with the government of India being the sole buyer of defence equipment, which puts suppliers such as Bharat Electronics at a disadvantage, point out analysts at Edelweiss Securities. Delay in large systems execution, supply chain issues, and the government of India’s liquidity are some critical risks to be tracked, said the analysts.
Against this backdrop, the company’s expansion into non-defence sectors such as electric vehicle batteries and healthcare augurs well. This coupled with a focus on export markets would support growth.
Overall, investors would do well to closely monitor the chip shortage situation as this is a key headwind for executing orders. Additionally, a lower-than-expected rise in the defence capital budget would pose a risk to Bharat Electronics’ operations.