Bharat Electronics shines on execution; diversification key

Investors are not complaining. Bharat Electronics’ shares scaled a 52-week high of ₹260.80 apiece on Monday on NSE. What’s more, analysts see further upsides on account of the strong order backlog and expectation that the order inflow will remain firm. Order book to sales ratio at 3.3 times trailing twelve-month revenue is comforting. The order inflow was subdued in Q1 with the order book as on June end at ₹55,333 crore, down from ₹57,570 crore at the end of March. However, analysts are not losing sleep over this yet.