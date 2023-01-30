Bharat Electronics’ strength hinges on robust order inflows2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The order inflow in the nine months ended December (9MFY23) stood at about ₹3,700 crore, according to Nuvama Research analysts.
Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL) earnings in the December quarter (Q3FY23) were decent. However, that wasn’t enough to soothe investor worries on muted order inflow, which has led to concerns that the company would miss its FY23 guidance. BEL’s shares fell by nearly 6% on Monday when the benchmark Nifty50 index rose a tad.
