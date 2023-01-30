Bharat Electronics’ strength hinges on robust order inflows

It helps that BEL’s order execution is on track, which led to nearly 12% year-on-year growth in Q3 operating revenue. It is well placed to achieve its FY23 revenue growth guidance of 15%. But given the weakness in margin, it remains to be seen if the company meets its FY23 target of 22%-23%. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin in 9MFY23 stood at nearly 20%.