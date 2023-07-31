Markets
Bharat Electronics strong June quarter paves way for FY24 targets
SummaryA significant part of the company’s strategy to reach its targets is based on the government’s indigenization measures. BEL anticipates an order inflow exceeding ₹20,000 crore in FY24. The company is already well-positioned here, having achieved about 40% of this target in Q1
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) ticked the right boxes in its June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings,with an impressive operational efficiency leading to a 13% year-on-year growth in revenues to ₹3,511 crore. This performance provides confidence that the state-owned aerospace and defence company is on track to meet its FY24 revenue growth guidance of 17%.
