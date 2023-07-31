Bharat Electronics strong June quarter paves way for FY24 targets

Investors are taking note of the buoyant outlook for BEL. The company’s shares are hovering near their 52-week high of ₹131.70 each. So far in 2023, the stock has risen nearly 30%. To be sure, there are risks. “The stock factors in 28x one-year forward earnings or mid-teens profit after tax CAGR over the next 15 years. We see downside risks to such growth assumptions for a company having dominant share of nomination-based business," said the Kotak report.