Bharat Electronics’ strong order book overshadows the execution hurdles

The government’s move to indigenize items such as weapons and systems bodes well as it would boost order inflows. Also, such measures would lead to a drop in material costs to the extent of 200-300 basis points (bps), according to the company. One basis point is 0.01%. It now expects Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin in FY23 to be in the range of 21-23% versus the earlier guidance of 20-22%. In FY22, this measure was 21.6%. “We forecast sales and earnings per share CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16%/19% over FY22-24E led by a robust order pipeline, scale up in new businesses and increased indigenization," said JM Financial’s analysts in a report on 14 June.

