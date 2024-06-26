Bharat Forge: Can narrative overshadow the joker in the pack?
Summary
- Bharat Forge needs to achieve 15% consolidated sales growth in FY25 to meet Bloomberg consensus estimates
- However, the consensus consolidated Ebitda estimate factors in a margin expansion of 200 bps. To achieve that, the subsidiaries must clock an Ebitda margin of almost 6% from 1% in FY24
Bharat Forge Ltd shares have doubled over the past one year, beating the Nifty Auto index’s 70% returns. The product portfolio of India's largest exporter of auto components is immune to technological changes - a factor that could have aided the stock’s outperformance. Whether vehicles use traditional fuels, lithium-ion batteries or hydrogen, they all need forged metal.