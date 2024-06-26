Bharat Forge: Can narrative overshadow the joker in the pack?

Based on the market capitalisation (mcap) to annual sales ratio for FY24 of more than 10 times for companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd, the defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge could get a valuation of about ₹10,000 crore even if 50% discount is assumed for lower scale and Ebitda margin. This translates into a valuation of ₹200 per share of Bharat Forge. The stock currently trades at ₹1,690 apiece.