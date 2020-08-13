MUMBAI: Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd soared 10% on Thursday after the company impressed the Street with its cost management efforts in the June quarter and signalled stabilisation in key business segments.

The company averted operating loss and reported an earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of ₹1.7 crore, despite being operational for just one month and running at around 20% capacity in the June quarter.

"Bharat Forge witnessed an unprecedented drop in utilisation at local/global plants; however, the company was able to initiate stringent measures, reflecting in a sharp 65% year-on-year reduction in other opex (operating expenditure), which helped reduce breakeven for local plants," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.

Revenue plunged 68% from the year-ago quarter, tracking the 70% fall in shipments. Revenues at both domestic business and exports more than halved but fuelling investor optimism were the signs of recovery.

The company expects revenues in the domestic business to stabilise in the current quarter (Q2 FY21), after contracting for five consecutive quarters till June this year.

"We expect our domestic revenues to be flat as compared to Q2 FY20 while the exports will be lower than levels witnessed in Q2 FY20," B.N. Kalyani, chairman and managing director, Bharat Forge, said in a statement. Last fiscal, domestic business accounted for 39% of the company's revenues.

To recap, the domestic business along with exports hit a soft patch in Q1 last fiscal as BS-VI emission norms triggered inventory destocking in India and commercial vehicles markets in the US and Europe entered cyclical slowdown. This was accentuated by the slowdown in investments in the oil & gas sector and covid-19.

Bharat Forge has warned that demand for commercial vehicles can decline 30-35% this fiscal, a large business segment for the company.

But it expects market share gains and incremental demand improvement in other segments such as passenger vehicles, mining and tractors to offset the weakness in commercial vehicles. July automobile sales support this view. While tractors registered healthy double digit growth, the year-on-year decline in passenger vehicle sales eased last month.

In international business, investments in the oil & gas sector remain sluggish and outlook for construction and mining is also uncertain reflecting the adverse global economic conditions.

But the recovery in North America Class 8 trucks orders inflows offers a ray of hope. "Bharat Forge derives ~40% of its standalone revenues from domestic and export truck segments. North America Class-8 orders had been declining year-on-year since November-2018 but grew 59% in June-July. Our US colleagues have a favorable view on NA trucks amid a historically depressed trough," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

The incremental recovery, combined with the cost control measures, are expected to drive improvement in Bharat Forge’s financial performance this quarter onwards and as such has been driving up revenue upgrades.

"With a faster than expected recovery of commercial vehicle exports segment and the government’s new defence push potentially benefiting Bharat Forge, we raise our standalone revenue estimates by 11%/2%/ 16% over FY21-23F. Thus, we now factor in -8%/27%/34% revenue growth over FY21-23F," Nomura research said in a note.

