Bharat Forge's acquisitions are part of a plan

The management has reiterated its aim of doubling industrial revenues (excluding oil & gas) in three years, it told analysts in a call held after announcing this deal. It further added that JS Auto generates nearly 45% of its revenues from the overseas markets. The company’s current capacity utilization stands at around 60% and de-bottlenecking efforts can further add up to 25% capacity. The sales of JS Auto grew at a CAGR of 18% over the past five years to ₹259 crore in FY21, the management said. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. Also, JS Auto has negligible net debt on its books which bodes well for the balance sheet for Bharat Forge.