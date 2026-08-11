Bharat Forge’s cost pressures dampen defence-driven euphoria

Stock of Bharat Forge fell 10% in the last two trading sessions. Margin pressures hurt its June-quarter (Q1FY27) performance, and a slight tweak to its full-year revenue guidance disappointed investors.
In standalone operations, sales volume rose 8% year-on-year to 66,787 tonnes in Q1FY27 while Ebitda/tonne declined 5.4% to ₹87,694 amid elevated energy and input costs. The management expects per-tonne-profit to recover even if profitability percentage remains low due to the denominator effect. Bharat Forge revised the FY27 revenue growth guidance for its Indian manufacturing business from 25% in Q4FY26 to 20-25%. While this suggests improving traction in H2FY27, some brokerages have cut earnings per share estimates for FY27.