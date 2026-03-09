Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of ₹1,935.50 on Friday. It’s up 24% so far in 2026, making it the best performer in the Nifty Auto index. Ashok Leyland Ltd is a distant second, up 4%. The auto index itself is down 8% over this period.
What’s fuelling the Bharat Forge stock rally, and will it continue?
SummaryWhile the India-US trade deal and a surge in North American truck orders are strong tailwinds, headwinds in non-auto business and technological advancements in EVs pose a risk.
