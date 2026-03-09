What’s fuelling the Bharat Forge stock rally, and will it continue?

Both stocks are a play on the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle in India, so what explains Bharat Forge’s solid beat? The stock’s recent rally began after the Indo-US trade deal announced on 2 February slashed US tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%. It could drop further to a maximum of 15%, and that too for 150 days at most, following the US Supreme Court’s annulment of some of the Trump administration’s tariffs.