Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

What’s fuelling the Bharat Forge stock rally, and will it continue?

Manish Joshi
2 min read9 Mar 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,935.50 on Friday.
Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of ₹1,935.50 on Friday. (Mint)
Summary

While the India-US trade deal and a surge in North American truck orders are strong tailwinds, headwinds in non-auto business and technological advancements in EVs pose a risk.

Gift this article

Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of 1,935.50 on Friday. It’s up 24% so far in 2026, making it the best performer in the Nifty Auto index. Ashok Leyland Ltd is a distant second, up 4%. The auto index itself is down 8% over this period.

Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of 1,935.50 on Friday. It’s up 24% so far in 2026, making it the best performer in the Nifty Auto index. Ashok Leyland Ltd is a distant second, up 4%. The auto index itself is down 8% over this period.

Both stocks are a play on the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle in India, so what explains Bharat Forge’s solid beat? The stock’s recent rally began after the Indo-US trade deal announced on 2 February slashed US tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%. It could drop further to a maximum of 15%, and that too for 150 days at most, following the US Supreme Court’s annulment of some of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Both stocks are a play on the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle in India, so what explains Bharat Forge’s solid beat? The stock’s recent rally began after the Indo-US trade deal announced on 2 February slashed US tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%. It could drop further to a maximum of 15%, and that too for 150 days at most, following the US Supreme Court’s annulment of some of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

The tariff reduction brings huge relief to Bharat Forge, which took a 69 crore hit to its earnings because of tariff absorption in the nine months to December (9MFY26) when its profit before tax was 1,211 crore. Sales volumes also suffered owing to inventory destocking in the US's CV industry over tariff uncertainty. Consequently, Bharat Forge’s 9MFY26 export revenue declined 28% year-on-year to 1,809 crore in the American continent.

Also Read | Bharat Forge, Mahindra, JSW may step in as govt readies rare earth goodies

The outlook for the CV industry in North America has improved, signaling better days ahead for Bharat Forge’s exports. The industry’s barometer in North America is class 8 trucks, commonly known in India as heavy commercial trucks. Preliminary data from FTR Intelligence showed North America’s net orders of class 8 trucks jumped to 47,200 units in February, substantially higher than the month’s 10-year average of 24,991 units. This translates to 159% year-on-year growth and 47% month-on-month growth.

Beware, auto’s share is shrinking

The CV upcycle in India and North America are thus twin growth engines for Bharat Forge, apart from the lower US tariffs. However, this mainly applies to the company’s auto business, which Bharat Forge is shifting away from. Domestic auto sales and exports are likely to contribute 47% of FY26 standalone revenues, down from 53% in the pre-US-tariffs era in FY24.

There could also be headwinds in the non-auto business that offset the tailwinds in auto. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) noted that revenue growth at Bharat Forge’s key non-auto business clients such as Volvo, Daimler and Cummins remains under pressure. Even in the auto business, demand for forging components could drop if there is a substantial transition from internal-combustion-engine (ICE) trucks to electric trucks.

Also Read | Beyond metal bashing: How Bharat Forge is reinventing itself for the digital era

Risks in the non-auto business and technological risks in auto should push investors to assess whether the rally in Bharat Forge stock has already captured most of the positives. Nomura’s analysts estimate the company’s FY28 Ebitda at 4,541 crore, or 55% growth over FY26.

Bharat Forge’s shares fell almost 6% on Monday amid the broader market carnage to around 1,815. This is just 1.5% below Nomura’s target price of 1,844, which it arrived at by using an EV/Ebitda multiple of 20 for FY28.

Also Read | Tata Motors' $4.4 billion Iveco move faces fresh concerns
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketWhat’s fuelling the Bharat Forge stock rally, and will it continue?

What’s fuelling the Bharat Forge stock rally, and will it continue?

Manish Joshi
2 min read9 Mar 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,935.50 on Friday.
Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of ₹1,935.50 on Friday. (Mint)
Summary

While the India-US trade deal and a surge in North American truck orders are strong tailwinds, headwinds in non-auto business and technological advancements in EVs pose a risk.

Gift this article

Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of 1,935.50 on Friday. It’s up 24% so far in 2026, making it the best performer in the Nifty Auto index. Ashok Leyland Ltd is a distant second, up 4%. The auto index itself is down 8% over this period.

Bharat Forge Ltd stock hit an all-time high of 1,935.50 on Friday. It’s up 24% so far in 2026, making it the best performer in the Nifty Auto index. Ashok Leyland Ltd is a distant second, up 4%. The auto index itself is down 8% over this period.

Both stocks are a play on the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle in India, so what explains Bharat Forge’s solid beat? The stock’s recent rally began after the Indo-US trade deal announced on 2 February slashed US tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%. It could drop further to a maximum of 15%, and that too for 150 days at most, following the US Supreme Court’s annulment of some of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Both stocks are a play on the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle in India, so what explains Bharat Forge’s solid beat? The stock’s recent rally began after the Indo-US trade deal announced on 2 February slashed US tariffs on Indian imports from 50% to 18%. It could drop further to a maximum of 15%, and that too for 150 days at most, following the US Supreme Court’s annulment of some of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

The tariff reduction brings huge relief to Bharat Forge, which took a 69 crore hit to its earnings because of tariff absorption in the nine months to December (9MFY26) when its profit before tax was 1,211 crore. Sales volumes also suffered owing to inventory destocking in the US's CV industry over tariff uncertainty. Consequently, Bharat Forge’s 9MFY26 export revenue declined 28% year-on-year to 1,809 crore in the American continent.

Also Read | Bharat Forge, Mahindra, JSW may step in as govt readies rare earth goodies

The outlook for the CV industry in North America has improved, signaling better days ahead for Bharat Forge’s exports. The industry’s barometer in North America is class 8 trucks, commonly known in India as heavy commercial trucks. Preliminary data from FTR Intelligence showed North America’s net orders of class 8 trucks jumped to 47,200 units in February, substantially higher than the month’s 10-year average of 24,991 units. This translates to 159% year-on-year growth and 47% month-on-month growth.

Beware, auto’s share is shrinking

The CV upcycle in India and North America are thus twin growth engines for Bharat Forge, apart from the lower US tariffs. However, this mainly applies to the company’s auto business, which Bharat Forge is shifting away from. Domestic auto sales and exports are likely to contribute 47% of FY26 standalone revenues, down from 53% in the pre-US-tariffs era in FY24.

There could also be headwinds in the non-auto business that offset the tailwinds in auto. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) noted that revenue growth at Bharat Forge’s key non-auto business clients such as Volvo, Daimler and Cummins remains under pressure. Even in the auto business, demand for forging components could drop if there is a substantial transition from internal-combustion-engine (ICE) trucks to electric trucks.

Also Read | Beyond metal bashing: How Bharat Forge is reinventing itself for the digital era

Risks in the non-auto business and technological risks in auto should push investors to assess whether the rally in Bharat Forge stock has already captured most of the positives. Nomura’s analysts estimate the company’s FY28 Ebitda at 4,541 crore, or 55% growth over FY26.

Bharat Forge’s shares fell almost 6% on Monday amid the broader market carnage to around 1,815. This is just 1.5% below Nomura’s target price of 1,844, which it arrived at by using an EV/Ebitda multiple of 20 for FY28.

Also Read | Tata Motors' $4.4 billion Iveco move faces fresh concerns
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets Read more

spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketWhat’s fuelling the Bharat Forge stock rally, and will it continue?
Read Next Story