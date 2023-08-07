BHEL’s Q1 order inflows robust but earnings are unpredictable

Adjusted for this large order, the ordering was less than the execution in Q1FY24, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. That said, the brokerage is of the view that order inflow is a lesser problem, as pipeline of incremental ordering is healthy for thermal, defence and transport sectors. It is the difficulty of predicting profitability that is the constraint, it said. Plus, competitive headwinds could lead to aggressive pricing, thus delaying margin recovery.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}