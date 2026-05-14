The Street keenly awaited Bharti Airtel’s board meeting outcome on Wednesday, more for its agenda of Africa telecom business ownership restructuring rather than the March quarter (Q4FY26) results announcement. Investors heaved a sigh of relief as the exercise simplifies the holding structure of Africa telecom business. Bharti Airtel’s shares were up 5% on Thursday to ₹1,883.50.
Bharti Airtel’s Africa rejig positive. All eyes on capital allocation now
SummaryBharti Airtel stock has been under pressure ever since it announced its entry into NBFC business on 23 February, suggesting investors are not enthused by this diversification
The Street keenly awaited Bharti Airtel’s board meeting outcome on Wednesday, more for its agenda of Africa telecom business ownership restructuring rather than the March quarter (Q4FY26) results announcement. Investors heaved a sigh of relief as the exercise simplifies the holding structure of Africa telecom business. Bharti Airtel’s shares were up 5% on Thursday to ₹1,883.50.
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