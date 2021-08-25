Bharti Airtel and Jio to gain from strong traction in FTTH segment

In the post June quarter earnings conference call, Bharti Airtel’s management had said that during the quarter the firm continued to expand its presence by rolling out an additional 1 million home passes. The innovative partnership model with LCOs allowed it to extend services to an additional 98 towns, taking the LCO presence to over 300-plus towns. The management also said that the temporary disconnections made by small businesses/SOHOs were being activated again. In a bid to tap this opportunity, the firm is looking to step up investments to take its network to over 2,000 towns across India to cover over 35 million home passes in three years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}