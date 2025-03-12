Bharti Hexacom: Airtel in a small pack
Summary
- Bharti Hexacom could potentially show higher growth as the circles in which it operates have a relatively lower tele density and lower internet penetration versus other parts of India.
Investors in Bharti Hexacom Ltd stock must be a happier lot vis-à-vis their counterparts in Bharti Airtel Ltd, the parent company holding a 70% stake in the former. Hexacom’s shares have gained as much as 66% since its listing day’s closing price of ₹813.30 apiece on 12 April 2024. In comparison, the gains in Airtel’s shares over the same period stand at about half of that (up 34%).