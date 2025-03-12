Bharti Hexacom: Airtel in a small pack

Bharti Airtel’s home segment margin at 50% in 9MFY25 is much higher than Hexacom’s 32%. Some of the differential can be attributed to operating leverage owing to the higher user base that absorbs fixed costs more quickly. Thus, there is potential for this gap to close in the future as Hexacom’s user base grows with the increased availability. Even in terms of existing broadband Arpu, Hexacom can catch up given that its reported 9MFY25 Arpu at ₹494 is lower than ₹568 of Airtel.