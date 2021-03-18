The latest subscribers data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed that industry-active subscribers rose 3.3 million to 979 million in January. Bharti Airtel continued to lead the pack with addition of 6.9 million active subscribers.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Bharti Airtel has been consistently improving the pace of subscriber additions since the past six months.

"With this, the company regained its top spot in terms of active subscriber market share (SMS) at 34.3%. The quality of subscriber additions is reflected in its strong 5.5 million 4G additions taking up 59% incremental SMS," the domestic brokerage house said in a report on 17 March.

After more than a year, Vodafone Idea Ltd saw its gross subscribers base turn positive, with additions of 1.7 million. Although, its active subscribers declined by 0.3 million, the pace of fall slowed. Analysts say, this indicates that subscribers churn has bottomed out.

Reliance Jio disappointed with active subscribers falling by 3.5 million to 325 million. This is largest loss in active subscribers for Reliance Jio since the peak of the pandemic in April last year. However, it should be noted that to address the capacity constraint concerns, Reliance Jio is augmenting capacity and emerged as the largest bidder in the recently held spectrum auction.

