Bharti Airtel lags Jio on growth in Q1FY22, after leading in FY21

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd reported decent earnings in a challenging quarter, thanks to strong growth in its India non-mobile and Africa businesses . However, the key India mobile business was hit by disruption caused by the second wave of the pandemic, hurting its subscriber growth. Bharti’s subscriber base remained flat at 321 million in Q1FY22. This compares with 14-15 million additions seen over the last three quarters. Sequentially, the churn rate increased to 2.8% from 2.2%. Revenues of the India mobile business grew only 1.6% sequentially.

Airtel’s mobile revenue growth in the June quarter was below the estimated 3.3% growth for Jio, said analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd. “This marks a change from Bharti’s outperformance versus Jio’s in recent quarters; this is not surprising, considering Jio’s higher subscriber-addition in recent months after the introduction of the more attractive Jio Phone plan and Jio’s debottlenecking in hot-running sites post the recent spectrum acquisition," it said in a report on 4 August. It should be noted that RJio’s subscriber additions in Q1FY22 were much higher at 14 million.

In a post earnings conference call, the company’s management said that Covid-induced lockdown impacted smartphone shipments, delay in recharges and that there is likely to have been consolidation of spends on sim cards, especially at the lower-end of the market.

Another worry for analysts is the increase in net debt as cash flows came under pressure. “Capex remained high at Rs6590 crore, keeping free cash flow (FCF) post interest constrained at INR1710 crore. Over the last year, despite 30% Ebitda, FCF generation and deleveraging have been poor," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Net debt increased last quarter to Rs1.265 trillion, versus ₹1.155 trillion in end-March.

The management is hopeful of recovery in mobile revenues on the back of the latest tariff hikes. In July, Airtel upgraded its prepaid plans and discontinued its Rs49 entry level prepaid recharge. Its prepaid packs now start from Rs79. It also raised postpaid tariffs for its corporate plans. But note that tariffs of flagship prepaid plans are untouched.

In the June quarter, Airtel’s average revenue per user (Arpu) increased sequentially to Rs146 from Rs145. Arpu in Q1FY22 was ahead of analysts’ estimate of Rs141-142. Going ahead, the company’s management expects Arpus to improve to Rs200, driven by further price hikes and to eventually touch Rs300. While this sounds good in terms of vision, the ground reality is that market leader Jio is unwilling to play ball.

Meanwhile, Airtel is benefitting from the ongoing consolidation in the sector, what with competitor Vodafone Idea Ltd struggling to survive.

