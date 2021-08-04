Bharti Airtel lags Jio on growth in Q1FY22, after leading in FY21

Airtel’s mobile revenue growth in the June quarter was below the estimated 3.3% growth for Jio, said analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd. “This marks a change from Bharti’s outperformance versus Jio’s in recent quarters; this is not surprising, considering Jio’s higher subscriber-addition in recent months after the introduction of the more attractive Jio Phone plan and Jio’s debottlenecking in hot-running sites post the recent spectrum acquisition," it said in a report on 4 August. It should be noted that RJio’s subscriber additions in Q1FY22 were much higher at 14 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}