Bharti Airtel turns to cloud, but returns may stay dry for investors
Summary
Despite Bharti Airtel’s cloud push, investor sentiment will likely stay muted as B2B revenue shrinks and core telecom remains the main growth driver.
One of Bharti Airtel Ltd’s key strengths is its strong free cash flow (FCF) generation potential. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company delivered a positive surprise on this front, even as its profit and loss performance was largely in line expectations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story