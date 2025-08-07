Bharti Airtel turns to cloud, but returns may stay dry for investors

Meanwhile, Bharti’s wholly owned subsidiary Xtelify has recently launched Airtel cloud service aimed at enterprises. Sure, there are many global cloud service providers. But the differentiating favourable factor for Bharti is that the ownership of the company and data is Indian. Also, the cloud service can be bundled with Bharti’s own telecom network. Thus, Bharti becomes the third Indian company, along with Reliance Jio and Tata Communications to enjoy similar advantages.