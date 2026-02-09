Bharti Airtel’s tough choice: Investors want faster growth strategy using more debt or increased dividend payout
Strong Africa growth and a robust balance sheet are being overshadowed by stagnant Indian Arpu and management's conservative stance on capital allocation and 5G monetization challenge.
Bharti Airtel Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda for the December quarter (Q3FY26) grew by 4.1% sequentially to ₹30,783 crore. India's mobile services Ebitda crawled up by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but the metric for the Africa mobile business rose at a faster rate of 6.8% in constant currency.