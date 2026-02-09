Leverage debate

Besides mobile, Bharti’s next area of focus is data centres, where it aspires to increase the market share from 12% to 25% over the next three to four years. In the earnings call, management was asked about their leverage, net-debt-to-Ebitda is just about 1.2x after factoring in nearly ₹16,000 crore to be collected from the final call on the rights issue till March. So, it’s possible for them to borrow more, stretching their net-debt-to-Ebitda to at least 2x to pursue inorganic growth opportunities in data centres. A net-debt-to-Ebitda of 2x is not considered high for a telecom company, given the stable nature of the business.