Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  For Airtel, tariff hikes would be the icing on the cake

For Airtel, tariff hikes would be the icing on the cake

Manish Joshi

  • Airtel has already seen significant Arpu growth through strategic customer migration to 4G/5G. Potential tariff hikes could further enhance revenue without the need for extensive new investments

Airtel has managed to increase its Arpu from 194 in Q4FY23 to 209 currently without any significant price hike. (File Photo: Reuters)

Before delving into Bharti Airtel Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY24) results, it's crucial to address a common concern in the Indian mobile telecom industry: the notably low Arpu (average revenue per user) in the country.

Before delving into Bharti Airtel Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY24) results, it's crucial to address a common concern in the Indian mobile telecom industry: the notably low Arpu (average revenue per user) in the country.

If comparable population is a factor worth considering, then let's look at China. While Airtel’s Arpu is 209, China Mobile's Arpu is about 550. However, before investors get excited about Airtel’s Arpu catching up, they should note the significant difference in per capita income. In 2023, China’s per capita income stands at $12,500, nearly five times that of India, driven by the size of its economy.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

If comparable population is a factor worth considering, then let's look at China. While Airtel’s Arpu is 209, China Mobile's Arpu is about 550. However, before investors get excited about Airtel’s Arpu catching up, they should note the significant difference in per capita income. In 2023, China’s per capita income stands at $12,500, nearly five times that of India, driven by the size of its economy.

Although there is talk of mobile tariff hikes after the elections, an underappreciated fact is that Airtel has managed to increase its Arpu from 194 in Q4FY23 to 209 currently without any significant price hike.

Read This | Airtel to exit non-core biz for digital growth: Sunil Mittal

This was achieved through the migration of 2G/3G customers to 4G/5G, premiumization via higher data consumption plans, and an increase in post-paid subscribers.

As such, Airtel’s 2G/3G subscriber base has declined to 99.5 million by FY24-end from from 111.2 million at the end of FY23. It added 28.6 million 4G/5G subscribers, of which nearly 40% were likely the result of upgradation, as the company has not suffered any significant loss of customers.

Looking ahead, it is likely that the remaining 2G/3G customer base, currently at 28% of the total customers, will also transition to 4G/5G. This shift would yield dual benefits. First, Airtel can gain from higher Arpu (as 4G tariffs are relatively higher) even without tariff hikes. Second, there would be cost savings as redundant networks can be shut down.

Moreover, higher data consumption, bundling of OTT plans, among others, lead to premiumization of plans, further boosting Arpu. Lastly, there is potential to grow the higher Arpu post-paid subscriber base, currently about 7% of the total.

Also This: Indian telecom firms too want fair share of revenues from internet companies

Assuming that the mobile customer base grows by 3% CAGR with Arpu moving up to 230 over the next two years to FY26, Airtel could generate cumulative cash flow of nearly 1 trillion.

For perspective, the company had a consolidated net debt of 2 trillion as of March and the cash flow from Indian mobile operations could be half of that over the next two years. These numbers could get a boost if there is any tariff hike as and when it happens.

A significant portion of this cash flow will help deleverage the balance sheet, with 5G capex intensity largely over.

More Here | Coming up in FY25: Tariff hikes, 5G monetization and VI 2.0

To be sure, Airtel’s return ratios, RoCE (return on capital employed) and RoE (return on equity), appear depressed because it has already spent 80,000 crore on 5G capex, about 25% of its total capital outlay, without any tangible return so far.

The company is yet to announce differentiated tariffs for 5G over 4G, as the base of 5G subscribers is still small, about 20% of its total subscribers. Growth in 5G has remained muted so far, with most handsets priced above 10,000.

Meanwhile, the valuation of the African telecom business, at 10x its operating cash flow, and the value of a 48% holding in Indus Tower almost offset Airtel’s net debt.

At current market capitalization of 7.8 trillion, the valuation is about 13x Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of Indian mobile services business based on FY26 estimates.

Points that merit attention before evaluating the stock’s valuation include the utility nature of the business, providing steady cash flows compared to other industries. With capex expected to moderate in FY25 and potential tariff hikes, Airtel has set the tone to be on firm ground.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea's FPO would be good for lenders, bad for shareholders

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.