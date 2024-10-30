Bharti Airtel widens lead over Jio on Arpu, but lags in revenue market share
SummaryJio continues to be the leader even with lower Arpu as it has a higher number of mobile subscribers, 470 million, compared to Airtel’s 350 million.
MUMBAI : Bharti Airtel Ltd has done well on one count in the September quarter (Q2FY25), but fell short on another. First, the good news. Airtel has widened its lead over rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in terms of Arpu or average revenue per user. Airtel’s Arpu rose 10.6% sequentially to ₹233 in Q2 versus 7% increase in Jio’s Arpu to ₹195. This has expanded the gap between the Arpu of Airtel and Jio to ₹38 in Q2 from ₹29 in Q1.