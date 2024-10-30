Debt vs cash flow

The management highlighted in the earnings call that the sequential rise in standalone net debt to ₹1.77 trillion from ₹1.71 trillion is due to the liability towards the spectrum renewal. Still, net debt is not a big worry in view of the robust free cash flow generation, i.e., Ebitda minus capex. While free cash flow is likely to be about ₹40,000 crore in FY25, it should remain healthy in the future, too, as the management pointed out that the capex intensity peaked out in FY24. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.