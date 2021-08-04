Bharti Airtel reported decent Q1 results, but cash flow pressures are a concern

Consolidated revenues rose 4.3% sequentially to Rs26,850 crore, led by strong revenue growth in India non-mobile and Africa business. Robust margin improvement in the India mobile business and healthy Africa business aided its operating performance. Consolidated Ebitda increased 5.3% sequentially to Rs12,980 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Consolidated Ebitda margin at 49.2%, rose 170 basis points in the June quarter compared to the previous quarter. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. Mobile ARPU, up 1% sequentially, was supported by healthy 4G and postpaid adds. ARPU is short for average revenue per user.

Even though the company's earnings were largely in line with expectations on key parameters, investors are worried about high capital expenditure and rising debt.

Airtel's capex remained high at Rs6,590 crore in the June quarter, keeping free cash flow constrained. That coupled with Rs11,000 crore increase in deferred spectrum liability from the recent spectrum acquired through auction has increased net debt to Rs1,26,500 crore from Rs1,15,500 crore.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, over the last year, despite 30% Ebitda, Airtel's free cash flow generation and deleveraging have been poor. However, these are expected to improve in FY22, said the domestic brokerage house in a report.

Foreign research house Goldman Sachs expects Airtel's India business to become free cash flow positive starting FY22. It has raised FY22-24 Ebitda estimates by up to 2% and sees a further upside to these estimates in the event of market share gains from competitor Vodafone Idea Ltd.

In the last one month, the shares of Bharti Airtel have rallied 10% aided by market share gains from struggling Vodafone Idea.

Meanwhile, its 4G subscriber additions were hit by the pandemic, declining to 5.1 million from 14 million for the last three quarters, while total number of subscribers was flat due to lockdown curbs.

