Bharti Airtel reported decent Q1 results, but cash flow pressures are a concern

Consolidated revenues rose 4.3% sequentially to Rs26,850 crore, led by strong revenue growth in India non-mobile and Africa business. Robust margin improvement in the India mobile business and healthy Africa business aided its operating performance. Consolidated Ebitda increased 5.3% sequentially to Rs12,980 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Consolidated Ebitda margin at 49.2%, rose 170 basis points in the June quarter compared to the previous quarter. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. Mobile ARPU, up 1% sequentially, was supported by healthy 4G and postpaid adds. ARPU is short for average revenue per user.

