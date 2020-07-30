Bharti Airtel’s June-quarter results show that its world is flat post-covid

Likewise, even as data usage per customer increased sharply in the last quarter, most customers will still be within the data allowance included in their bundled packs. Data traffic didn’t grow at the same rate as preceding quarters because of the hit on smartphone sales during the lockdown. 4G customers rose by only 2 million last quarter, compared to average additions of 13.7 million in the preceding three quarters. Airtel and other telcos had also asked providers of streaming services to curb the use of HD videos to lower bandwidth usage. In the fixed broadband business, while most analysts were expecting a jump in revenue, Airtel ended up with only 1% growth. While some users upgraded to meet work-from-home requirements, this was offset by informal work establishments, which paused connections or stopped paying. Given these various moving parts, “Bharti’s 1% sequential revenue growth and 2% sequential Ebitda growth can be termed respectable", Kotak’s analysts said.