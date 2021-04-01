Bharti Airtel’s private market deals irk its public market investors

A recent stake sale deal by Airtel Africa in its mobile money operations has also brought back memories of past deals with private equity firms that cost the firm dearly. In mid-March, the company said it raised $200 million by selling a stake in its money business to private equity firm TPG ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). The transaction gives TPG the right to sell the stock back to Airtel Africa or its affiliates, if there is no IPO within four years of the deal, or if there is change in control of the firm without TPG's prior approval. While there is no minimum return guarantee, TPG can get as much as $400 million depending on an independent valuation, if and when the stake is sold back.