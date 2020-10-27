Bharti Airtel’s strong Q2 show holds a mirror up to pessimistic investors

The Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has been a bit of a conundrum lately. Although the company is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries of Vodafone Idea Ltd’s problems, its stock recently flirted with its post-covid lows in March. While the stock has recovered a bit to the ₹430 levels, it has still underperformed the market by about 30% in the past three months.

The company’s September quarter results will certainly challenge the pessimistic sentiment around the stock. Bharti Airtel’s performance in nearly all of its operating segments was far ahead of expectations. In the key India mobile business, revenues grew 7.4% sequentially to ₹13,832 crore. The customer base jumped 5% sequentially after being flat for several quarters, and what’s more, the growth was driven by high-value 4G customers, which rose 10.4%. “Bharti reported a spectacular quarter with strong performance across business segments. We continue to remain constructive with Bharti being a definite beneficiary in either of the shape the India telecom industry takes," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note to clients.

With a greater proportion of subscribers consuming data, average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to ₹162, up 3.3% compared to the June quarter. Over-two thirds of the incremental revenues in the segment flowed over to the profit line, and Ebitda margins rose by over 500 basis points sequentially. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The upshot: Airtel’s India mobile Ebitda rose 12.8% sequentially and as much as 47.6% year-on-year. For perspective, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities and Jefferies India had estimated Ebitda growth of about 3.5-4% sequentially for the India mobile business. “The huge jump in subscriber base suggests high market share gains from Vodafone Idea," said an analyst from a domestic institutional brokerage.

The segment also reported earnings before interest and tax of Rs2440 crore last quarter, which signifies that it has returned to profits at the pre-tax level after a long gap. While the company doesn’t break-out its interest costs across its various divisions, it is estimated that finance costs of the India mobile business are around ₹1,100 crore to ₹1,200 crore.

Other highlights included a 5% sequential jump in home broadband customers, and a 5-6% sequential increase in the Ebitda of the digital TV and enterprise divisions. Airtel Africa had already reported a huge 16% sequential jump in profits in constant currency terms.

While Airtel shares haven’t really budged since it reported impressive results for its Africa business, investors now need to grapple with the fact that the company has delivered strong results across various divisions. And compared to about a 2-3% increase expected in consolidated Ebitda, the company has reported an 11.4% sequential increase in profits.

Sell-side analysts have already been screaming buy for the stock for a while now, with all 27 analysts tracked by Bloomberg having a buy/overweight rating on the stock. The median target price for the stock is ₹684, nearly 60% higher than current levels. Investors seem to be perturbed about Reliance Jio’s increasing dominance in India’s telco market, especially after its record fundraising earlier in the year. But as Airtel’s Q2 results show, it is clearly premature to write it off yet.

